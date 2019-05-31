Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Woodlawn Memorial Park Martha Renn Bakken

July 17, 1954 - May 28, 2019



Fort Myers, FL



Martha Renn Bakken, 64, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mrs. Bakken was born July 17th, 1954 to Alvin Doyle and Doris Renn in Durham, NC. A graduate of Southern Durham High School (class of '72) she entered the nursing program at Watts School of Nursing earning her LPN. She went on to pursue her RN license and most recently completed her BSN while achieving high honors with the Sigma Theta Tau organization. She served in several hospitals as an Operating Room nurse for over 40 years and retired from Rex Hospital in 2016.



She was blessed with a green thumb for rare orchids. She had a love for Persian cats as well as her dogs Snickers, Kirby, and Nikki. She was also a connoisseur of fine wine.



Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Doyle and Doris Renn; brother, Jimmy Renn; second husband, Al Clark.



Martha is survived by her husband of 13 years, Terry Bakken of Fort Myers: sister: Claudette Sykes of Mebane,NC: daughter, Sherron Williams of Raleigh, NC; son, Brian Williams (Laura) of Roselle, IL; son, Jeremy Clark of Fort Myers, FL; step-daughter, Ashley Grossbach (Jeff) of Rochester, MN, Brittany Ginder (Paul) of Richfield, MN; step-son, Brett Bakken (Mandy) of Hanover, MN; ten grandchildren – Morgan, Paris, Caitlyn, Kori, Whitney, Riley, Brady, Evan, Owen, and Addison; three great-grandchildren – Liam, Max, Riley, and forthcoming baby Hunt.



A visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 between 5pm – 7pm at Hudson Funeral Home.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Hugh O'Shields. Flowers are acceptable.