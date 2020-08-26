Martha Monson Richardson
May 31, 1919 - August 23, 2020
Durham
Martha Monson Richardson passed away peacefully at her home on August 23, three months after celebrating her 101st birthday. She was born in Denver, CO on May 31, 1919 to the late Andrew Talbot Monson and Ellen Josephine Monson. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Monson and sister, Ruth Monson Anderson. Martha was truly beloved to all who had the good fortune to know her, a dedicated wife to her husband of 59 years, Thomas Murray Richardson (1919-2000), who like Martha was born in the month of May and they always made certain to celebrate their respective birthdays in gala fashion.
Martha was the love of Tom's life from the moment they met. She was a stellar student at Wellesley College (class of 1940) and he was an undergraduate at nearby Harvard University. They married in 1945, soon after graduation whereupon Tom served as an officer in the United States Army during WWII and then began a career as a corporate executive with CalTex Oil that took he and Martha all around the world on various global assignments.
Returning to Tom's home state of NJ after the war ended, Martha gave birth to their adored son David Dunster Richardson (1949-1978), who earned degrees at Stanford University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Martha and Tom lived in New Canaan, CT (1954-1968) and Cos Cob/Greenwich, CT (1968-1974) where Martha was actively engaged in multiple volunteer and philanthropic pursuits in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in New Canaan. She served as pack leader to son David's Cub Scout pack and as a group leader for the local Catholic Youth Organization (CYO). Martha also served as a Reader for the Blind, a PTA member, and various sundry projects and causes sponsored by St. Aloysius Church as well as St. Catherine of Siena Church in New Canaan CT, including service on the parish council and volunteering as a student tutor.
When Tom decided to take early retirement from his exciting but challenging globe-trotting corporate responsibility, he and Martha headed South, to the Research Triangle and Durham, where they immediately established their presence by taking their amazing talent and investing it in dozens of applications with their newfound parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where Martha handled altar care for Mass every single week and Tom served as a lector.
Martha continued her interest in helping youth and adults by serving as a tutor for international students at Hope Valley Elementary School and at the Durham County Literacy Council.
Martha and Tom made time for personal travel and they enjoyed their time together on the Duke Golf Course as well, often playing nine holes together a couple of times a week. Once the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club was built, that remarkable venue became their favorite place to celebrate wedding anniversaries and birthdays. This served as the location for Martha's 100th birthday celebration on May 31, 2019, arranged by Ewa Worniallo Meehan, their "adopted daughter," where many family members and friends were in attendance.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Durham, NC. Guests are required to wear a face covering prior to entering the church and for the duration of the service.
After the funeral mass, Martha's remains will be flown to Mount Olivet Mortuary and Cemetery in Wheatridge, CO where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and son.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 810 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701, in Martha's name.
The Richardson family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
