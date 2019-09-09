Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
11700 Old Fort Road
Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, Maryland, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
11700 Old Fort Road
Fort Washington, MD
View Map

Martha Slaughter


1917 - 2019
Martha Slaughter Obituary
Martha Slaughter

February 17, 1917 - September 6, 2019

Durham

The passing of Mrs. Martha Slaughter, age 102, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Carver Living Center, is being announced by her daughter, Mrs. Peggy Slaughter Hardy.

Martha Slaughter, daughter of the late Mr. James Henry Shorter and the late Mrs. Mary Margaret Reeder Shorter, was born on February 17, 1917 in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Martha leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Peggy A.S. Hardy (Floyd); two grandchildren, Rachel Hardy and Brian Hardy; and a host of extended family and friends.

Homegoing services will take place at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, Maryland 20744 on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Maryland National Memorial Gardens.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to your in honor of Mrs. Martha Slaughter.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 9, 2019
