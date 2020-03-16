|
|
Martin Rigsbee Sr.
A Wonderful Guy To Know
Durham
Martin Rigsbee Sr., born August 30, 1934 in Durham, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. Better known simply as "Dad", he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather with an unmatched sense of humor and kindness. His extensive knowledge about almost everything helped him lead a team of dedicated employees for nearly 60 years as owner of Southern Electric Motor Company. A master of golf, machinery, doodling, construction, mowing, sculpture (often with ball bearings from "The Shop"), baseball, and painting, Martin often excelled at a skill on his first try. He was a Christian and a long-time member of Bethesda Baptist Church and Grey Stone Church. His silliness, quiet demeanor, and impeccable style will be missed the most.
He is preceded in death by his wife Myra Rigsbee. He is survived by children, Martin Jr. (Jill), Richard (Janet), Jonathan (Jane), and Elizabeth Clemmons; 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Kristin, Luke, Jeremiah, Leigh, Jacqueline, and Kathleen; 7 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sally Humble and Linda Weston. Also, he leaves behind special companions, Eugenia Hunt and her family, and long-time employee, Anna Jones, who was in every way like a daughter to him.
A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17th at Maplewood Cemetery with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Duke Children's Hospital: Development Office, 512 S. Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC 27701.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 16, 2020