Marvin Hockett
1940 - 2020
Marvin Oliver Hockett

May 2, 1940 - ,August 27, 2020

Butner, NC

Marvin Oliver Hockett, 80, a longtime resident of Butner, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home.

A native of Washington DC, he was the son of the late Marvin O'Neal Hockett and Charlotte Taylor. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Cheek Heights Baptist Church in Durham for many years. He worked at Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, the Life Insurance Company of Georgia and at Helmold Ford in Raleigh.

A graveside service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Creedmoor by Reverend David Richardson.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Joanne Beasley Hockett of the home; one sister, Dora Childs of Surprise, AZ and an uncle, Tommy Hockett of Cleveland, Ohio.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Charlotte Padgett and Ann Gentry.

Visitation will be held from 1:00–1:45 pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908

Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.

Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Hockett Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Eakes Funeral Home
AUG
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Eakes Funeral Home
106 Clement Avenue
Oxford, NC 27565
(919) 693-8186
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
