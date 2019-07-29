|
|
Mary B. Aiken
MARCH 24, 1927 - JULY 27, 2019
DURHAM
Mary B. Aiken, 92, of Durham passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion, Durham. Born in Person County, Mrs. Aiken was the daughter of the late James Henry Blalock and Julia Ann Rogers Blalock. Mrs. Aiken was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Andrew Aiken; brothers, J.H. Blalock and Jack Blalock; and sisters, Beatrice Lunsford, Lila Blalock, Mildred Aiken, Margaret Rimer and Nina Trevathan.
Mrs. Aiken is survived by a daughter, Gwen Mumford and husband Phillip; sons, Bill Aiken and wife Becky and Gerald Aiken and wife Sylvia; sisters, Ruby Aiken, Esther Thompson and Shelby Poindexter; grandchildren, Karen Albright and husband John, Heather Oakley and husband Ralph, Carly Morton and husband Jody, Lori Bateman and husband Todd, Casey Bradley, Chip Aiken and wife Angie, Amanda Mincey and husband Chris and John Mumford; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clements Funeral Chapel, Durham. Interment will be in the Aiken-Blalock Cemetery, Timberlake. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham.
Flowers are acceptable. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 North Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704-2119.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 29, 2019