Mrs. Mary Alice Estes Ballard



December 18, 1922 - June 6, 2020



Durham



Mrs. Mary Ballard, 97, entered eternal rest on June 6, 2020 at her home. As a Mississippi native, Mary was educated in and graduated from the Tupelo public schools. After earning her Bachelor's Degree from Alcorn University, Mary moved to Durham, NC, where she earned a Master's Degree from NCCU. During this time, Mary met and married the love of her life, Herbert T. Ballard. He preceded her in death in 1986.Their union was blessed with one child, their beloved Valerie. In addition to being a devoted mother and wife, Mary was equally dedicated professionally carving out a career for herself at NCCU and at NC Mutual Life Insurance Co. She was a founding member of the Epicurean Women's Club in Durham. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughter, Valerie Ballard Brown (Michael), grandson, Michael S. Brown, Jr, sister, Fannie M. Milsap and a host of nieces, nephews and extended families. They will all mourn her passing, but will rejoice and celebrate the beautiful life and legacy she built. Condolences can be expressed by visiting her home or Burthey Funeral Service. Because of Covid 19 there will not be a funeral service. Prayers will be said at St. Titus Episcopal Church's columbarium with a few people present when Mary's cremains are interred.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store