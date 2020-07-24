Mary Alice Moore



Beulaville



Mary Alice Moore, age 66, of Beulaville, NC (formerly of Wilmington), passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Due to an incident that occurred at an adult daycare facility on December 3rd, 2019, Ms. Moore was hospitalized for an extended period of time, until her passing.



Public viewing will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401. (NO LINGERING/GATHERING)



A celebration of Ms. Moore's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401.



Interment will follow in Calvary Memorial Cemetery.



Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her children, Christine Moore Ross (Jerry) of Beaulaville and Alfred Moore (Shirley) of Durham; grandchildren, Lavelle Moore, Antonio Ross, Alfred Moore, Jayden Moore, Mishayla Moore and Avery Ross; siblings, Charles Pridgen (Annie) of Elizabethtown and Dianne Bryant of Wilmington and a host of other relatives and friends.



