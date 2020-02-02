|
|
Mary Alice Lloyd Robinson
May 13, 1932 - January 30, 2020
Hillsborough
Mary Alice Lloyd Robinson passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, January 30th 2020. Mary Alice was born on May 13, 1932 and was raised in the Turner Strudwick house in downtown Hillsborough, NC and spent her entire life in Hillsborough, most of it on the same block on which she was born. Mary Alice was born to George Brandon Lloyd and Ruby Oakley Lloyd. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Clifton L Robinson, a son, Cliff (Debbie) Robinson and two daughters, Carolyn (Ron) Allen and Mary Lisa (Raymond) Woodward. She had eight beloved grandchildren (Holly, Sarah, Maih, Meredith, Chad, Mackenzie, Michaela and Tyler) and five very special great-grandchildren (Mason, Bently, Carter, Eli and Aiden).
Mary Alice was raised in a large family and had six siblings. Surviving are two sisters, Jeanne Frederick and Edna Liner and one brother, David Lloyd. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Nellie Ruth Haithcock and Annette Adams and her brother George Lloyd. Walker's Funeral Home in Hillsborough is assisting the family with funeral services. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 12:30pm. Burial will immediately follow at the Hillsborough Town Cemetery.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 2, 2020