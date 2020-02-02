Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map

Mary Alice Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Robinson Obituary
Mary Alice Lloyd Robinson

May 13, 1932 - January 30, 2020

Hillsborough

Mary Alice Lloyd Robinson passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, January 30th 2020. Mary Alice was born on May 13, 1932 and was raised in the Turner Strudwick house in downtown Hillsborough, NC and spent her entire life in Hillsborough, most of it on the same block on which she was born. Mary Alice was born to George Brandon Lloyd and Ruby Oakley Lloyd. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Clifton L Robinson, a son, Cliff (Debbie) Robinson and two daughters, Carolyn (Ron) Allen and Mary Lisa (Raymond) Woodward. She had eight beloved grandchildren (Holly, Sarah, Maih, Meredith, Chad, Mackenzie, Michaela and Tyler) and five very special great-grandchildren (Mason, Bently, Carter, Eli and Aiden).

Mary Alice was raised in a large family and had six siblings. Surviving are two sisters, Jeanne Frederick and Edna Liner and one brother, David Lloyd. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Nellie Ruth Haithcock and Annette Adams and her brother George Lloyd. Walker's Funeral Home in Hillsborough is assisting the family with funeral services. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 12:30pm. Burial will immediately follow at the Hillsborough Town Cemetery.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -