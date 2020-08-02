Mary Ann Every
June 26, 1945 - July 27, 2020
Durham
Mary Ann (Mimi) Every, 75, of Durham, NC, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2020.
Born on June 26, 1945 in Fond du Lac, WI, she was the daughter of Margaret Myra Raymer Rock and Joseph John Rock.
She was a graduate of Vestal Central High School in Vestal, NY, and then received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from State University of New York at Geneseo in 1967.
Mimi's early career included teaching middle school history in Lawton, OK and Rochester, NY, before relocating to North Carolina. Then she became a full-time, devoted mother for her three sons.
As a member of Blacknall Memorial Presbyterian Church for 46 years, she participated in and led multiple bible studies. She was an avid runner and her interest in healthy living included developing an aerobics dance program at Blacknall.
Mimi served on the local board of directors for Pregnancy Support Services, ultimately becoming executive director and serving for 25 years. She worked passionately to support women with unplanned pregnancies. She engaged the church community in education and fund raising to support the program, while also providing oversight for volunteer management and client services. PSS is a member of Care Net, and Mimi consulted and led national workshops with other pregnancy centers and program leaders.
After her retirement from PSS in 2013, she was involved in several consultancies, including working with women at the Durham Rescue Mission. Most recently Mimi enjoyed her time working with clients and coworkers at Talbot's in Chapel Hill.
As passionate as she was about her work, she was over the moon about her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them at the pool, visiting museums, and baking gingerbread cookies over the holidays.
Mimi's vast network of friends was one of the richest aspects of her life. Her family is grateful for these many gifts of friendship.
Mimi is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rick Every; her three sons, Scott Richard Every of Chapel Hill, NC, Collin Joseph Every of Lewisville, NC, and Matthew James Every of Santa Rosa, CA, and her sister, Ellen Luken of Durham, NC.
She is also lovingly remembered by Scott's wife, Rachel Burton, Collin's wife, Katie Every, Matt's partner, Julie Ott, Ellen's husband, Mike Luken, and Mimi's niece, Katie Luken Hedrick and her husband, Ryan Hedrick.
Her grandchildren are Courtney Leann Every, Linus Joseph Every, and Errol Noble Every.
A celebration of Mimi's life will take place at a later time when all of the community who loves her are able to safely gather. In the meantime, to share memories and online condolences please visit: https://mimi-every.forevermissed.com
The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Blacknall Church, 1902 Perry St., Durham, NC 27705, Your Choice Pregnancy Center Clinic, 1522 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27606, or Durham Rescue Mission 1201 E Main St., Durham, NC 27701.
The Every family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service: www.hallwynne.com
.