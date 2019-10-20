Home

Mary Avary Whittier died at home, surrounded by family on October 14, 2019. Born Mary Evelyn Avary to Nancy Roberts Avary and Edwin Davis Avary in Brownsville, Texas on January 6, 1939, Mary moved with her family when she was still an infant to Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, where her father was based as a pilot for Pan American Airlines. She grew up in Rio and also spent time as a child in her mother's hometown of Menlo Park, California. She went to high school at the Institut St. Croix in Bulle, Switzerland and Mont Olivet in Vich, Switzerland, and attended Mills College in Oakland, California. Mary married Don Whittier in 1961 and together they had three children before his early, untimely death in 1966.

Please visit CremationSocietyNC.com for full obituary.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 20, 2019
