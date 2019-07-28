|
|
Mary Lydia Baxter
February 16, 1926 - July 16, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Mary Lydia Baxter, age 93, who passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Chapel Hill.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Joseph A.M.E. Church, 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27701, at 11:00 a.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.
Mary will be laid to rest in Markham Memorial Gardens.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 28, 2019