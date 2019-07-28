Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph A.M.E. Church
2521 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph A.M.E. Church
2521 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC
View Map

Mary Baxter


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Baxter Obituary
Mary Lydia Baxter

February 16, 1926 - July 16, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Mary Lydia Baxter, age 93, who passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Chapel Hill.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Joseph A.M.E. Church, 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27701, at 11:00 a.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.

Mary will be laid to rest in Markham Memorial Gardens.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now