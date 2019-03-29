Services Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919) 571-3300 Mary Benton Royster Lloyd

December 8, 1934 - March 26, 2019



Durham



Mary Benton Royster Lloyd, 84, died March 26, 2019, at the Raleigh home of her younger son and his family after a spirited fight with urothelial cancer.



A retired elementary school teacher, tireless volunteer, sacrificial mother and wife, and an intentional hostess, Mary Benton loved getting to know people and was often teased for chatting up strangers in the grocery store.



She was born in Durham to Thomas Benton and Mary Thomas Rigsbee Royster. While she was an only child, Mary Benton counted as siblings her numerous first cousins from the J.A. Rigsbee family, and she often recalled spending time with many of them in their homes up and down Monroe Avenue.



She spent grades 1 through 12 at 10 different schools in seven different cities and was a 1952 graduate of Durham High School. A quietly intelligent woman, Mary Benton skipped half of fourth grade, half of seventh grade and graduated cum laude from Salem College in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in English. She also took classes at UNC-Chapel Hill and Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Fla.



She married William H. Lloyd in 1956, and they traveled the country as he served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, in combat and peacetime. In fact, as the daughter of a U.S. Army officer, then the wife of a USAF airman and later as a retiree, she moved to different houses 27 times in her life. This meant that while some people routinely have nightmares of monsters, hers typically involved yet another move.



In addition to raising four children (born within five years of each other), Mary Benton's vocation included teaching for more than 25 years at four schools, including Pearsontown Elementary and Hope Valley Elementary in Durham.



Christ and the church were at the center of Mary Benton's life. As an adult, she cherished memories from churches such as Cove Baptist in Panama City, Fla., Ridgecrest Baptist in Newburgh, N.Y., and Parkwood Baptist in Durham (where she was the church pianist). She spent most of her life, however, at Yates Baptist Church in Durham, where she was raised, met Bill and was married.



At Yates, Mary Benton was a member of the Rosie Hampton Sunday School Class, Jean Byrd WMU, the Sanctuary Choir, Mission Council, handbell choir, was a deacon, and held leadership positions on the bereavement, senior adult and personnel committees. She continued volunteering into her 70s and 80s for worker roles related to Open Table, the Haiti Yard Sale, Leena Lavana (the India-Serve-Trust Day) and other ministries.



She initiated, and for years championed and coordinated, church-wide donations for Operation Christmas Child at Yates. In fact, she received on behalf of the church the 2014 Volunteer of the Year award for faith-based organizations from the Volunteer Center of Durham for its work with Operation Christmas Child.



She initiated monthly celebrations in her home to make sure people's birthdays were recognized and started "Secret Sister" groups. She was also involved in a Red Hat group, three Bridge groups, volunteered at the Red Cross for many years and donated blood for decades. She held one-woman fundraisers -- selling Rada Cutlery to friends to benefit the Durham Rescue Mission, and she participated in numerous research studies at Duke University, in part, because she liked meeting new people.



Mary Benton was a lifelong Tar Heel fan, and she loved to travel. Other favorite lifetime hobbies were fishing and working jigsaw puzzles. She was a conscientious voter in every election since 1972.



Recently describing her life's accomplishments, she said, "Nothing great, not extraordinary, just a full and blessed life."



Her husband of 51 years, William, died in 2007. Mary Benton is survived by her four children: Tom Lloyd of Durham; Jimmy Lloyd (and wife, Keli) of Raleigh; Julie Dula (and husband, Brad) of High Point; and Mary Ellen Biery (and husband, Devin) of Huntersville. She is also survived by grandchildren Jack, Ryan (and wife, Erin), and Braley Dula; Franklin and Nathan Lloyd; and Mitchell Biery; and great-grandson Elijah Hunt.



A memorial service to celebrate Mary Benton's life will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Yates Baptist Church, 2819 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham, N.C. 27707. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service, and a private burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Mary Benton suggested memorial donations to Yates Baptist Church, Attn: Haiti Mission Fund or to the Durham Rescue Mission. Condolences may be shared at cremationsocietync.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 29, 2019