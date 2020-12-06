Mary Bevers Wingate
December 4, 2020
Greensboro, North Carolina - Mary Bevers Wingate, 96, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1924 to Clyde R and Hannah F Bevers in Durham, NC, where she grew up in Asbury Methodist Church. Mary married her long time sweetheart, James J. Wingate, on July 16, 1943 and moved to Greensboro in 1963.
She is survived by her husband, James Wingate; daughter, Mary Dee Whitaker; grandchildren, Erin Whitaker and Amy Steingard (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Scout, Leif, and Pippa Steingard; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont or the charity of your choice
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
