1/1
Mary Bevers Wingate
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Bevers Wingate
December 4, 2020
Greensboro, North Carolina - Mary Bevers Wingate, 96, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1924 to Clyde R and Hannah F Bevers in Durham, NC, where she grew up in Asbury Methodist Church. Mary married her long time sweetheart, James J. Wingate, on July 16, 1943 and moved to Greensboro in 1963.
She is survived by her husband, James Wingate; daughter, Mary Dee Whitaker; grandchildren, Erin Whitaker and Amy Steingard (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Scout, Leif, and Pippa Steingard; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont or the charity of your choice.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
I knew her through the church, She was an out standing Woman to be admired by all who knew her or came in contact with her in any way. My deepest sympathy to all her family. You are so blessed to have her with you for 96 years.
Kathy Patrick
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved