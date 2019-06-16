|
|
Mary Christy
April 21, 1927 - June 12, 2019
Cary
Mary Christy, 92, of Cary died on June 12, 2019 at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro.
She was born on April 21, 1927 to the late William Albert and Cora Harvell Crayton, and was a resident of Cary for over 25 years.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Melvin Christy.
She is survived by her sons, Mark D. Christy, Grant M. Christy and Todd N. Christy; and four grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511. A funeral service will be held immediately following.
Burial will occur after the service at Wake Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcomed, or in lieu, a memorial donation may be made to UNC Hospice Care. Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in HeraldSun from June 16 to June 17, 2019