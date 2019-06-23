Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 Graveside service 3:00 PM Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery Mary Earey

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Louise King Earey



August 30, 1928 - June 14, 2019



Chapel Hill



Mary Louise King Earey, 90, passed away on June 14, 2019 at The Cedars of Chapel Hill. She was born on Aug. 30, 1928 in Reidsville, NC to the late Robert Thomas King and Ina Hoffman King. She is survived by her son Thomas Peter Earey of Stanwood, Washington, his wife Eva Marie Bryce Earey, daughter-in-law Carol Calhoon Earey, granddaughter Elizabeth Marie Earey, grandsons Patrick Clark Earey and wife Britt Parker Earey and Michael Ryan Earey and wife Peyton Young Earey, and great grandsons Parker, Michael, Brogdon, Holt and Sutton. In addition to her parents, Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Patrick Francis Earey, brother Robert Thomas King, II, sister Ina Lillian King, and son Michael Patrick Earey.



Mary Louise lived an active life enjoying traveling with Pat, gardening, golf, and bridge. She adored her family and enjoyed her friends at The Cedars and will be greatly missed.



This day is remembered and quietly kept,



No words are needed. We shall never forget.



Those we love don't go away,



They walk beside us every day.



Unseen, unchanged, but always near.



So loved, so missed, so very dear.



Though we miss since you've been gone,



We know that in Heaven your spirit shines on.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29 at the Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Patrick Earey Scholarship Fund through the Educational Foundation, Inc. at UNC Chapel Hill.



Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Earey family.



Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.walkersfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries