Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery

Mary Earey


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Earey Obituary
Mary Louise King Earey

August 30, 1928 - June 14, 2019

Chapel Hill

Mary Louise King Earey, 90, passed away on June 14, 2019 at The Cedars of Chapel Hill. She was born on Aug. 30, 1928 in Reidsville, NC to the late Robert Thomas King and Ina Hoffman King. She is survived by her son Thomas Peter Earey of Stanwood, Washington, his wife Eva Marie Bryce Earey, daughter-in-law Carol Calhoon Earey, granddaughter Elizabeth Marie Earey, grandsons Patrick Clark Earey and wife Britt Parker Earey and Michael Ryan Earey and wife Peyton Young Earey, and great grandsons Parker, Michael, Brogdon, Holt and Sutton. In addition to her parents, Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Patrick Francis Earey, brother Robert Thomas King, II, sister Ina Lillian King, and son Michael Patrick Earey.

Mary Louise lived an active life enjoying traveling with Pat, gardening, golf, and bridge. She adored her family and enjoyed her friends at The Cedars and will be greatly missed.

This day is remembered and quietly kept,

No words are needed. We shall never forget.

Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unchanged, but always near.

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

Though we miss since you've been gone,

We know that in Heaven your spirit shines on.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29 at the Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Patrick Earey Scholarship Fund through the Educational Foundation, Inc. at UNC Chapel Hill.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Earey family.

Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now