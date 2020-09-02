Mary Elizabeth Spell



Durham



Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Vanhook Spell, 85, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.



Mrs. Spell was born on December 5, 1934 to Oscar and Kathleen Vanhook in Hurdle Mills, NC. She was a member of West Durham Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, and taking care of children. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Mrs. Spell was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Kathleen Vanhook; her brother, Robert Vanhook; and her sister, Emma Lou O'Neal. She is survived by her husband, L.P. Spell; daughter, Cathy Spell Miller (Denny) of Raleigh, NC, Patricia Smith (Benny) of Durham, NC, and Teresa Spell (David) of Powhatan, VA; sisters, Marilyn Sutton of LaGrange, NC, and Denise Crabtree of Rougemont, NC; grandchildren, Nathan Brady (Alison), and Benjamin Smith; and great-grandchildren, Joshua Brady and Michael Brady.



A private family service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC at 100 Roundtree Way Pittsboro, NC 27312.



