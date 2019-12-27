|
|
Mary Ellen Willett Godwin
Chapel Hill
Mary Ellen Willett Godwin, 99, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home in Chapel Hill. Ms. Godwin was born October 16, 1920 to Prince Albert Willett and Sophronia Bruton Pickler Willett. In addition to her parents, Ms. Godwin was also predeceased by her husband, Wayland A. Godwin; son, Wayland David Godwin; brothers, Benson Willett, Albert Willett, Jimmy Willett, Raymond Willett, Andy Willett, Ernest Willett; and sisters, Lucille Stephens, Elizabeth Willett.
Ms. Godwin graduated from Hillsborough High School. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary. She worked at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and Yates Baptist Association. After her retirement until age 92, Ms. Godwin went back to work at Orange Congregations In Missions, which was dear to her heart. She was faithful to her Lord and served Him through the years at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church.
Ms. Godwin is survived by her daughter, Dianne Godwin Daniel; grandchildren, Paul Daniel (Dana), Jonathan Daniel (Michelle), Erica Daniels (Charlie Guerrero), Melissa Williams (Josh); great-grandchildren, Andrew Daniel, Anna Berry, Isabella Daniel, Seth Daniel, Luke Daniel, Stella Williams, Scarlett Williams; great-great grandchildren, Lilly Daniel; David's children, Terry, Theresa, Jason, ClaraSue, Robbie D. and their families; and special friends, Rachel and Bill Clayton. She was a wonderful mother and a wonderful Meema to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29th at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Rich Goodier officiating. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable, or the family request that memorial donations be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church: 4511 Old NC #10, Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 27, 2019