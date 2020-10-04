Mary Elliott Keith
Durham
Mary Elliott Keith, 93, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Reuben Elliott and the late Roberta Evans Elliott. Mrs. Keith was also preceded in death by her husbands, Willie O'Briant and JD Keith; sisters, Margie Worley, Ruth Elliott; and brother, Harold Elliott. She was a girl scout leader, worked with adult non-readers, and was involved in her church. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Her love for adventure and children led her to drive a school bus for 32 years where she touched many lives. She loved reading and writing poetry. Mrs. Keith had a strong faith in God and always looked beyond her circumstances to focus on Him. She loved life and people and enjoyed both to the fullest, always with a grateful heart.
Mrs. Keith is survived by her daughter, Susan Jacobs and husband Ronald of Chesapeake, VA; son, Todd Keith of Durham; grandchildren, Heather James and husband John and Allyson Post and husband Aaron; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 7th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Mr. Marc Francis officiating. Burial will follow at Markham Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, October 6th at Clements Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.
