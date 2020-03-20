|
|
Mary Franklin Pope
Durham
Mary Franklin Pope, 89, of Durham, NC passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. She is survived by her children, Tersa Couch (George), Steven Pope (Jackie Thompson) and Allen Pope (Michelle Andrews-Pope); grandchildren, Justin Couch (Devon), Christopher Pope (Natalie), Andrew Pope, Michael Pope, Jeffrey Pope, Caleb Andrews, Caylie Andrews, Michelle Bradley and Rob Thompson; great-grandchildren, Ava Couch, Zac Couch, Don Wheless, Ireland Pope, Odin Pope and Vianne Pope; sister, Nell Andrews; brother, Forrest Franklin; and several nieces and nephews who were all very special to her.
Mrs. Pope was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Clyde; parents, Theodore and Annie Bell Franklin; and grandson, Travis Pope.
Mary grew up in Hillsborough and was a graduate of Hillsborough High School. She started her career at Belks and later ran her own successful drapery business for many years. She was an excellent seamstress.
Mary loved playing Bingo at Chic-Fil-A on Roxboro Road, exercising at the gym and spending time with family and friends. Blessed with an outgoing personality, she never met a stranger. Upon retirement, Mary and Clyde enjoyed traveling to many states, including trips to Alaska and Hawaii.
A private service will be held in the Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Due to concerns over the Coronavirus, the family and Clements Funeral Service respectfully ask those who are under the weather to stay home. The funeral home will follow advice of public health officials and ask all attendees to wash hands and sanitize before and after meeting with the family.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Duke Homecare and Hospice: Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 100, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2020