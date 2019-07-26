|
|
Mary Helen Beach
Durham
Mary Helen Beach, 64, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. She was born in Raleigh to her mother, Patricia Jane Adams Beach and the late Richard Creighton Beach, Sr.
In addition to her mother, Ms. Beach is survived by her sister, Kim Beach Wrenn and husband James; brother, Richard Creighton Beach Jr.; and niece, Jessica Leigh Wrenn and fiancé BJ Clark.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Lowes Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Woody Freeze officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Red Cross: PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 26, 2019