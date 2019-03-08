Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Home
419 Dowd St.
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-1323
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt Gilead Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Gilead Baptist Church

Mary Joe Pullin


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Joe Pullin Obituary
Mary Joe Pullin

Durham

Mrs. Mary Joe Pullin, devoted daughter, loving mother and loyal friend to many died Monday, March 4, 2019. A native of Durham, North Carolina.

Left to cherish memories are her daughter Cynthia Pullin; son Andrew Pullin, both of Durham, NC; sisters Frances Hayes and Ann Lee Rives both of Durham, NC; grandchildren Krystal, Demario, Courtney and Tehron Farrington all of Durham, NC; nieces; Sharen Lewis (Danny) of Hillsborough; Karen Hayes-Raymond (Herold); Felicia Hayes both of Durham, NC; Beverly Hayes(Michael)Poole of at 12 noon at Mt Gilead Taylorsville, NC; nephews Michael Hayes, of West Chester, OH; Stephen Hayes of Durham, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 9 12 Noon at Mt Gilead Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ellis D Jones & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolences can be sent to www.ellisdjones.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now