|
|
Mary Joe Pullin
Durham
Mrs. Mary Joe Pullin, devoted daughter, loving mother and loyal friend to many died Monday, March 4, 2019. A native of Durham, North Carolina.
Left to cherish memories are her daughter Cynthia Pullin; son Andrew Pullin, both of Durham, NC; sisters Frances Hayes and Ann Lee Rives both of Durham, NC; grandchildren Krystal, Demario, Courtney and Tehron Farrington all of Durham, NC; nieces; Sharen Lewis (Danny) of Hillsborough; Karen Hayes-Raymond (Herold); Felicia Hayes both of Durham, NC; Beverly Hayes(Michael)Poole of at 12 noon at Mt Gilead Taylorsville, NC; nephews Michael Hayes, of West Chester, OH; Stephen Hayes of Durham, NC.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 9 12 Noon at Mt Gilead Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ellis D Jones & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolences can be sent to www.ellisdjones.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2019