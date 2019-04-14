Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church,
800 Lipscomb Grove Church Road,
Hillsborough, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church,
800 Lipscomb Grove Church Road,
Hillsborough, NC
View Map

Mary Julia Whitted Scarlett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Julia Whitted Scarlett Obituary
Mary Julia

Whitted Scarlett

Hillsborough

The family of Mary Julia Whitted Scarlett, age 95, wishes to announce her passing on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Mary is survived by her three daughters, Doctor Yolanda V. Scarlett, Judge Beverly A. Scarlett and Sister Jackie K. Scarlett; three grandchildren, Brandon Scott Herndon, Paige Scarlett Hathaway and Donovan Harris Herndon; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Lipscomb Grove Church Road, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278. Family members will greet friends at 11:30 a.m. and the service will follow at 12:30 p.m.

Mary Julia Whitted Scarlett will be laid to rest in Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery, 3512 Pleasant Green Road, Durham, North Carolina 27705.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen St., Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.