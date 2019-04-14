|
|
Mary Julia
Whitted Scarlett
Hillsborough
The family of Mary Julia Whitted Scarlett, age 95, wishes to announce her passing on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Doctor Yolanda V. Scarlett, Judge Beverly A. Scarlett and Sister Jackie K. Scarlett; three grandchildren, Brandon Scott Herndon, Paige Scarlett Hathaway and Donovan Harris Herndon; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Lipscomb Grove Church Road, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278. Family members will greet friends at 11:30 a.m. and the service will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Mary Julia Whitted Scarlett will be laid to rest in Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery, 3512 Pleasant Green Road, Durham, North Carolina 27705.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen St., Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019