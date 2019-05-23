|
Mary Parker Kenion
May 28, 1938 - May 19, 2019
HILLSBOROUGH
Mary Parker Kenion, 80 died on May 19, 2019, in Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane, NC. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Parker and Elsie Terrell Parker.
Funeral-Friday at 1:00 PM in Warren's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.
Surviving are daughters, Angela Poteat (Lafayette), Sharan 'Runky" Kenion and Amanda Kenion; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and sister, Dorothy Lean Harrington (Weldon).
Public viewing-Thursday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on May 23, 2019