Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Warren's Chapel Baptist Church

Mary Kenion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Kenion Obituary
Mary Parker Kenion

May 28, 1938 - May 19, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH

Mary Parker Kenion, 80 died on May 19, 2019, in Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane, NC. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Parker and Elsie Terrell Parker.

Funeral-Friday at 1:00 PM in Warren's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.

Surviving are daughters, Angela Poteat (Lafayette), Sharan 'Runky" Kenion and Amanda Kenion; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and sister, Dorothy Lean Harrington (Weldon).

Public viewing-Thursday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now