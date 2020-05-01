Mary Ellen Kiesau
June 11,1974 - April 15, 2020
Mazama, WA
Mary Ellen Kiesau, 45, of Mazama, WA, passed peacefully at sunrise on April 15, 2020 after a battle with Melanoma. Born on June 11, 1974, in Durham, NC, Mary was educated in the Durham and Chatham, public schools. She graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math in 1992. She attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill where she earned at Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Physiology and Sports Science in 1996. In 1998, she became the State Environmental Protection Act Coordinator in the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Raleigh, NC. From 1998-2001, she was the Solutions to Sprawl Campaign Coordinator with the Sierra Club in Raleigh, NC. And was instrumental in the NC's General Assembly passing the Million Acres Open Space Act of 2000, a signature issue for North Carolina Chapter of the Sierra Club.
In 2001, Mary moved to Seattle, WA. working as the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial Campaign Coordinator for the Sierra Club until 2005, when she moved to The Methow Valley where she was the Educational Programs Director with The Methow Conservancy for 13 years. In 2014, Mary returned to school at Western Washington University earning her Master of Education in Environmental Education where she was the Outstanding Graduate recipient for the Environmental Studies Department. She developed and created Mountain Kind Naturalist, an online community hub for natural history in the Methow Valley. Beginning in 2007 Mary was renowned for her photography and Environmental Education business, mountainkindphotography.com, for which she taught photography, naturalist and art classes, and created beautiful photographic art.
Mary is preceded in death by her father David Jennings Kiesau, cousin Susan Kiel, and beloved dog Ceilidhl. Mary's memory is cherished and honored by her life partner, Merle Kirkley Jr. from Mazama, WA, her mother Carolyn Renee Townsend and stepfather Albert Cowardin Capehart Jr. of Pittsboro, NC, her sister Jennifer Ann Krantz, and niece Sara Elizabeth Krantz of Durham, NC. Many aunts, uncles and cousins across the country remember Mary's spirit and vitality. She will be missed by her "fur family" of dogs, Sora, Phoebe, and Freyja and her Natty cat.
Mary was a passionate life-long learner believing that everyone is a student and a teacher, and when we share and learn with each other, we enrich our lives and strengthen our community. There will be a celebration of Mary's life and legacy on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2p St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church 204 W. Salisbury St. Pittsboro, NC 27312. (Corvid permitting). No Flowers please. You may send memorial contributions to the North Carolina Sierra Club 19 W. Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601.
Published in Herald Sun on May 1, 2020.