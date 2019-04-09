|
Mary L. Bradley
Durham
The family of Mrs. Mary L. Bradley, age 93, wishes to announce her passing on Thursday, April 4, 2018.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 73 years, Mr. Thomas Bradley, Sr. and a host of other family members.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mount Zion Christian Church, 3519 Fayetteville St., Durham, NC 27707, at 12:00 noon, with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen St., Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
