Mary Loiuse Mitchell



April 26, 1932 - April 30, 2020



Durham



Mary Louise Mitchell passed peacefully a few days after her 88th birthday. She was preceeded in death by her beloved valentine husband Max T. Mitchell and daughter Laura M. Lindsey. She is survived by daughter Michelle Mitchell and grand children James Lindsey III, Jason Lindsey and Jessica Lindsey-Beckwith, great grandchild Damian Lindsey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date along with a full obituary. We will miss her loving and vivacious spirit, please keep us in your prayers.



