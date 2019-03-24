Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 12:00 PM Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Burial Following Services Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery Mary Lou Leathers

Mary Lou Leathers, 75, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Polk Co, NC the daughter of the late Frederick Rogers Seibert and Pauline Gibbs Seibert. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, J. Wayne Leathers.



Ms. Leathers was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. She was a retired Registered Nurse from the VA Hospital after 30 years of dedicated service. She also enjoyed volunteering for the assisting at the voting polls.



Ms. Leathers is survived by her son, Tim Leathers; daughter, Traci Ashley and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Lauren Leathers, Kimi Leathers, Jason Leathers, Duke Ashley and wife Amanda, Luke Ashley and wife Julie, Lindsay Ashley, Isaac Ashley, Drew Ashley, Jeremiah Ashley, Mason Ashley; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marty Seibert.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26th at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Rose of Sharon Baptist Church: 4109 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27712.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.