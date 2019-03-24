Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery

Mary Lou Leathers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lou Leathers Obituary
Mary Lou Leathers

Durham

Mary Lou Leathers, 75, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Polk Co, NC the daughter of the late Frederick Rogers Seibert and Pauline Gibbs Seibert. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, J. Wayne Leathers.

Ms. Leathers was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. She was a retired Registered Nurse from the VA Hospital after 30 years of dedicated service. She also enjoyed volunteering for the assisting at the voting polls.

Ms. Leathers is survived by her son, Tim Leathers; daughter, Traci Ashley and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Lauren Leathers, Kimi Leathers, Jason Leathers, Duke Ashley and wife Amanda, Luke Ashley and wife Julie, Lindsay Ashley, Isaac Ashley, Drew Ashley, Jeremiah Ashley, Mason Ashley; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marty Seibert.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26th at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Rose of Sharon Baptist Church: 4109 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27712.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now