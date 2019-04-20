|
|
Mary Louise Fletcher
Durham
Mary Louise Fletcher, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late James Manley Fowler and Mabel Ruth Weatherspoon Fowler. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Earlie Joseph Fletcher; and granddaughter, Alexandrea Dail.
Ms. Fletcher is survived by her daughters, Gail Hicks, Betty Lou Dail-Colclough; son, Thomas Wade Fletcher (Deborah); brothers, Wallace Fowler, Lewis Fowler; sister, Betty Hatley; grandchildren, Ashley Fletcher, Jessica Hicks, Leighana Dail; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Morris Westbrook officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable.
Flowers are acceptable.
