Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Louise Fletcher

Mary Louise Fletcher Obituary
Mary Louise Fletcher

Durham

Mary Louise Fletcher, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late James Manley Fowler and Mabel Ruth Weatherspoon Fowler. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Earlie Joseph Fletcher; and granddaughter, Alexandrea Dail.

Ms. Fletcher is survived by her daughters, Gail Hicks, Betty Lou Dail-Colclough; son, Thomas Wade Fletcher (Deborah); brothers, Wallace Fowler, Lewis Fowler; sister, Betty Hatley; grandchildren, Ashley Fletcher, Jessica Hicks, Leighana Dail; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Morris Westbrook officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are acceptable.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 20, 2019
