Mary Roberts Sanford
Durham
Mary Roberts Sanford, 97, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Granville Co., N.C. to the late Lonnie Smith Roberts and Lucy Eva Fowler Roberts. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sanford was also predeceased by her husband, Oscar Newman Sanford; brother, Lonnie Smith Roberts, Jr.; sisters, Kathleen Roberts, Ella Jean Roberts; and son-in-law, Charles "Tank" O'Briant.
Mrs. Sanford ran a daycare in her home for 35 years. Many lasting friendships were made over the years. She loved the children who called her "Aunt Mary". She loved baking pies, reading and doing good deeds for others. She was a longtime member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and Fidelis Sunday school class.
Mrs. Sanford is survived by her son, Ronnie Sanford (Susie); daughter, Jane O'Briant; sister, Eva Louise Perry; and grandchildren, Clark Newman Sanford, Elizabeth Holland Sanford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church: 1605 Bahama Rd., Bahama, NC 27503.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 31, 2020.