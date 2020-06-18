Mary Ruth Lloyd
Durham
Mary Ruth Lloyd passed from "life" to "LIFE" on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. She was born in Durham County on February 10, 1928. She was predeceased by her parents Ervin and Ruth Hunt, a brother, Robert V. (Jack) Hunt, her first husband, William Chambers, her second husband, Ed Lloyd, and a special granddaughter, Erin Brooke Sanseverino.
Mary Ruth graduated from Mangum High School where she played basketball and was in the drama club. After high school she married her high school sweetheart, William Chambers. They were just getting started in life with their four children when he died of cancer at age 38. She was left to raise their children, Bonnie, Wanda, Margie, and Gary alone. She was up to the challenge, and with supportive friends and family, she succeeded. Mary Ruth later married Ed Lloyd and they had many wonderful years together. In her early working years, she was employed at Murdoch Center in Butner, NC. She then went to work at Duke University Medical Center and retired after over 35 years of service. Mary Ruth loved her family and her whole world revolved around them. She loved to cook (best fried chicken and biscuits anywhere!), work in her yard, dance, and fish. Most of all, she loved and served her Lord and Savior. She was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School Class. In her last few years, she courageously battled the cruel disease of Alzheimer's. It robbed her of many things, but never stole her smile, her friendliness, her humor, and her genuine love and concern for others.
Mary Ruth is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Sanseverino and husband Vinny; Wanda Whitlow and husband Cliff; Margie Owens and husband Sam; and son Gary Chambers and wife Laura; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Her family will hold a private celebration of her life.
We, her family would like to extend a special thank you to two special care-givers, Carol Morgan Durham and Janice Bullard, to Eno Pointe Assisted Living, to Duke Regional Hospital and to Duke Hospice for all the caring and compassionate physicians, nurses, and aids who cared for our precious mother.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.