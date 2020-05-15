Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
Mary Susan Chichester Bunch
January 14, 1940 - May 13, 2020
Southport, NC
Mary Susan Chichester Bunch, "Cusie", as she was known since childhood, died tranquilly May 13th at her home in Saint James, North Carolina after having suffered a stroke. Born January 14, 1940, she and her husband of fifty-nine years, Andy Bunch, moved to Saint James from Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 2013. While there she built a successful career over twenty-eight years as a real estate broker. Prior to settling in Chapel Hill, Cusie was the loyal, steadfast Navy wife supporting Andy's professional career which spanned the Cold War with the Soviet Union. She raised their two children, Hal and Beth, largely single handed, over the course of many lengthy submarine deployments. Her leadership as a seasoned officer's wife provided comfort to the younger families for a multitude of ordeals during those years of forced separation. As his career advanced, her generous volunteering followed suit. From Cub Scout Den Mother in Washington, Girl Scout Troop Leader, grammar school playground coordinator and librarian in California, she became the initial Family Ombudsman of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut in 1979, then Secretary of the University of North Carolina Women's Club and President of the Chapel Hill chapter of Altrusa International. Cusie will be remembered as the devoted wife and mother she always was, a constant source of good cheer and sage counsel. She will be laid to rest in the family cemetery near Macon, Georgia where she was raised by her parents Helon and Jeannette Chichester before attending the University of Georgia and being named "Sweetheart" of Andy's fraternity in 1960. Considering the coronavirus precautions, there will be no memorial gathering other than that of the family, including six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, at the interment. The family suggests donations in her name be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or the Rotary Foundation of Southport, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
