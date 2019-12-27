Home

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Pleasant Grove Church
1528 Davis Drive
Cary, NC
Mary Brown Sylvester

February 22, 1918 - December 22, 2019

Durham

The family of Mrs. Mary Brown Sylvester, age 101, announces her passing which occurred on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Carver Living Center.

She leaves to cherish her memories three nieces, Laura Womble, Halie Brown and Nona Brooks; nephew, Bobby Brown (Ora); and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Pleasant Grove Church, 1528 Davis Drive, Cary, North Carolina 27519 on Saturday, December 28th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 11:30 a.m., with Reverend Dr. Classy Preston delivering the eulogy.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 27, 2019
