Mary Virginia (Ginny) Shreve Huntington
July 4, 1956 - June 27, 2020
Keswick
Mary Virginia (Ginny) Shreve Huntington passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on June 27, 2020, at the age of 63.
Ginny is survived by her beloved daughter, Leigh Huntington Mazzone, son-in-law, Luke Mazzone, and her grandson Emmett, of Charlottesville, Va. She is also survived by her brother, James D. Shreve (wife Mitsy, child Sarah) of Clayton, N.C.; sister, Elizabeth Shreve Dougherty (partner Frank Freeman, children Josh & Melinda Renfrow and Patrick & Mary Katherine Dougherty, grandchildren Brianna & Steven Renfrow), all of Hillsborough, N.C. Ginny also leaves behind cherished family members including Helen Bushnell Huntington, Kathy Early, Jane Snyder, Ann Bauer, and Sue Huntington, along with numerous brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was a treasured family member and completely devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and godmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clark Shreve and Mary Frances Allen Shreve, of Durham, N.C.
Ginny was born on July 4, 1956 in Jacksonville, Fla. Having grown up in Durham, N.C., she graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a Bachelor of Social Work. She later earned her Master of Social Work from Radford University.
She felt a call early on to public service, and her achievements as a social worker included employment at a myriad of human service organizations during her career including Crossroads House, Lynchburg Youth Services at Linkhorne Middle School, the 24th District Court Service Unit, City of Lynchburg Department of Social Services, and Bedford County Public Schools.
Concluding her public service in the role of Deputy Director of the Lynchburg Department of Human Services, Ginny brought an ability to examine systems and services and maximize their outreach and effectiveness for various populations throughout the city of Lynchburg. As a professional supervisor, Ginny extended support and encouragement that enabled all who worked with her to feel heard, valued, and capable of excellence.
In addition, Ginny worked as an adjunct professor at Lynchburg College, and was a staff member of the college's Center for Family Studies & Educational Advancement. In that capacity, she served as a Teaching Assistant for an educational initiative on the island nation of St. Lucia supported by a grant from the World Bank. Working with the island's Ministry of Education and the college's Counselor Education program, Ginny was part of a degree program that trained 25 counselors for service in schools throughout the island. In conjunction with her other work for the Center, she also offered parent education classes, workshops, and other programming related to healthy families and relational dynamics to school divisions, faith communities, and civic groups throughout central Virginia.
Ginny's personal and professional worlds were closely woven together; both centered around service to others. Beyond her professional responsibilities she made a difference for those she cared about through a life of service and outreach, as evidenced on many fronts:
* Virginia Skyline Girl Scout Council, over a decade of service, for multiple Girl Scout Troops including Troop 888
* Meals on Wheels, Board of Directors
* Healthy Families Advisory, Committee Chair
* Virginia League of Social Services Executives, Regional Coordinator for Directors
* Continuum of Care Committee
* SPCA, ardent supporter
* Bridges Out Of Poverty, now Bridges To Progress, initiated movement for the City of Lynchburg
* Open Table, interdisciplinary team member who invested in improving the outcomes of clients involved with multiple public service agencies
Her travels were extensive, but first and foremost in her heart were the sands of Topsail Island, N.C., where her annual pilgrimage with extended family was the hallmark and highlight of each summer. She trod many further shores, including those of Martinique, the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Hawaii, Scotland, Iceland, US Virgin Islands, and Aruba. Her travels in the US took her to Lake Erie, Disneyworld, Atlantic City, Utah, California, Florida, Boston, Idaho, Glacier National Park, and Colorado, including the top of Pikes Peak and the Four Corners of the West.
Ginny really enjoyed a great laugh, and had a wonderful sense of humor. When Ginny laughed, everyone laughed?her laughter was contagious. She was an excellent seamstress, wonderful cook, voracious reader of a good mystery, and above all, she was a demon at the card table (a particularly fierce and formidable player of blackjack!). She did not miss a UNC-CH Men's Basketball game; an avid Tarheel fan, she organized the rest of her schedule around Carolina basketball. She was a passionate collector of sea glass and shark teeth from any beach 'round the world. Ginny loved cruising in her convertible, particularly to see the changing colors of the autumn leaves, or on a road trip?to anywhere!
Ginny was so warmly relational she made friends everywhere she went. She was such a good listener, she often found herself listening to the life stories of complete strangers?to her astonishment and chagrin!
A reception celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Lynchburg. All are welcome to stop by and celebrate Ginny's purpose-filled life.
For those interested in offering a financial donation in Ginny's memory, rather than flowers, please make contributions to Lynchburg Meals on Wheels at mealsonwheels.lynchburg.org
.
Condolences may be sent to 2220 Old NC 10, Hillsborough, NC 27278.