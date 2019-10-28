|
Matthew Ethan Soderberg
Hillsborough
Matthew Ethan Soderberg, 21, lost his battle with leukemia on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Matthew was born in Alexandria, Virginia to his parents, Carl Richard Soderberg and Tracy Davenport Soderberg.
Matthew was a junior at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. A devoted Hokie, he was proud and excited to be majoring in Biology. In Summer 2019 Matthew worked at the Duke Lemur Center, which he loved. As he entered his junior year, he was debating whether to focus on conservational biology or cancer biology research. Matthew was a 2017 graduate of Voyager Academy High School in Durham, North Carolina. He ran cross-country, he was on the swim team and he also participated on the year book. He was in the National Honor Society. He studied Chinese and was privileged to attend the Voyager Academy trip to China in 2015.
Matthew was a kind, loving person. He brought joy into many lives. A person of many passions, he loved animals, technology and cooking. He treated everyone with respect.
In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by his beloved twin brother, Adam Thomas Soderberg; his grandmother, Eleanor Davenport, stepgrandfather Wilton Delano, and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Evelyn Soderberg Delano and his grandfather Richard Carl Soderberg, and his paternal grandfather Calvin "Dave" Davenport.
A celebration of life will be held later this year at Hardscrabble Clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Matthew's name to or the . Matthew received many transfusions of blood, platelets and white blood cells. Please consider contacting the American Red Cross to arrange a blood or platelet donation in his honor.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 28, 2019