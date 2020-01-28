Home

Matthew Martin, 69, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. He was born in Essex Co., NJ, the son of the late Frederick John Martin and Elizabeth Mae Murphy Turner.

Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Deborah Bair Martin; daughters, AnnMarie Hansen, Nicole Wilbanks and husband Kai; grandchildren, Kai Wilbanks, Jr., Ally Wolf, Layla Hansen, Alexandra Hansen; sister, Mary Burkard and husband James; brothers, Joseph Martin, Daniel Martin and wife Patricia, James Turner and Luke Turner and wife Danielle.

Matt requested no funeral service and that everyone should stay home with their family and cherish their time.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bahama Fire Department, PO Box 48, Bahama, NC 27503.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 28, 2020
