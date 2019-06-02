Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
Mattie Hayes

Mattie Hayes Obituary
Mattie Hayes

Durham

Mattie Hayes, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Treyburn Rehabilitation in Durham. She was born in Henderson, NC to the late Hulda Short Franklin and Robert Lonnie Franklin. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, William Riley Hayes; son, Ray Orr; brothers, William Franklin, George Franklin, Benjamin Franklin, Herman Franklin, Furman Franklin, Jesse Franklin, Peter Franklin; and sisters, Virgie Blackman, Lila Newton, Mable Hoyle.

Ms. Hayes was a retired assembly worker at WECK. She worked for many years at Burlington Industries.

Ms. Hayes is survived by her children, Brenda Hayes Long (Bobby), Denise Hayes, Evelyn Watkins, and Kenneth Jessup (Faye); grandchildren, David Barton (Sarah), Jennifer Garrett (Jonathan), Dylan Aycock; 7 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Treyburn Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday 11am at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Craig Phelps officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 2, 2019
