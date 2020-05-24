Maurice M. Moran
June 20, 1931 - May 19, 2020
Durham
Maurice M. Moran retired after 31 years as an Executive Business Planning Manager with IBM. He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Moran, daughters Katherine S. Herne, Barbara S. Heiles, Roberta L. Moran, son Michael H. Moran, sister Yvonne A. Kizzier, and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31st from 2-4 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home. A full obituary is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com and where online condolences to the family may be sent.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 24, 2020.