Mrs. Maxine Hall Mason
March 9,1929 - June 7, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Maxine H. Mason, 91, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Her service for family only will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Garden. There is a public viewing in the chapel on Thursday from 9am-11am. Masks are required for the service and viewing.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.