Maxine Hall Mason
Mrs. Maxine Hall Mason

March 9,1929 - June 7, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Maxine H. Mason, 91, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Her service for family only will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Garden. There is a public viewing in the chapel on Thursday from 9am-11am. Masks are required for the service and viewing.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
12:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
