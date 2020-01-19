|
|
Maxine Joyce Harper Brooks
October 16, 1932 - January 16, 2020
Timberlake
Maxine Joyce Harper Brooks, 87, formerly of Timberlake, and wife of the late Bobby Lee Brooks, died Thursday, January 16, at Brookdale Senior Living in Durham.
Born October 16, 1932, she was the adopted daughter of the late William and Ella Jackson Harper of Ca-Vel. Following the death of her adopted mother, she was given a caring home by the late Grover Cleveland Buchanan, Jr., and Carrie Lee Martin Buchanan. She was also preceded in death by a "brother," Cleve Buchanan.
Mrs. Brooks worked for over 25 years for the U.S. Postal Service. She was very active in community and church affairs for many years. A long-time member of Helena United Methodist Church, she supervised the MYF, organized many church events and fundraisers, and served as church treasurer. She was a founding member and principal organizer of Meadowbrook Pool. She was an avid gardener and was known for her flower arrangements.
She leaves behind two sons, Wayne Thomas Brooks of Timberlake, and Mark Lee Brooks (Debby) of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren, Katherine Michelle Brooks and Julia Renee Brooks of Myrtle Beach, and Michael Joseph Brooks of Charlotte; one sister, Saundra Buchanan Murphy of Roxboro; two sisters-in-law, Betty Brooks Royster (Elvyn) of Timberlake and Donna Dale Carver Buchanan of Dahlonega, GA; four nieces, Janelle Bowen Miller (George) of Roxboro, Anne Marie Brooks (Mark Tau) of Spartanburg, SC, Angela Royster Scott of St. Simon's Island, GA, and Diane Royster Robinson (Jeff) of Cornelius; three nephews, Adam Buchanan of Dahlonega, GA, and Bill Brooks and Roy Brooks (Pam) of Timberlake; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Many thanks to nurses Mary Crumpler and Cheryl Munday, the nurses and staff at Brookdale Durham and the staff at Heartland Hospice.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, from 6:00 to 7:30 at Brooks and White Funeral Home, Roxboro, and at other times at the home of Wayne Brooks, 536 Helena Moriah Road, Timberlake. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 26, at 2 pm at Helena United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Lisa Vine Reynolds officiating.
Maxine loved flowers and they will be appreciated, but in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Helena United Methodist Church.
Honorary pallbearers are Mary Gentry, J.C. Woody, Margaret Noell Puett, Gerald Clayton, Larry Oakley, Dana Ashley Warren, Rick Chambers, Marshall Kiser, Donna Hicks and Sandra Webb.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 19, 2020