Melba Jeane Wright
July 8, 1953 - November 15, 2019
-Roxboro-
Mrs. Melba Jeane Blackwood Wright, of Roxboro, NC passed away at Pettigrew Rehabilitation Center on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 66 years old.
Jeane was born in Durham, NC on July 8, 1953 to the late John and Rachael Nalls Blackwood. She was always a very outgoing woman that enjoyed spending time outdoors. Mrs. Wright loved cooking for family and friends, gardening, helping with youth outreach and playing with her seven dogs.
Jeane is survived by her husband, Fred C. Wright, Jr.; her daughters, Keely D. Wright and Megan N. Wright; her son, Neil Wright (Corinna); four grandchildren, 10 nieces / nephews and seven grand-dogs.
In addition to her parents, Jeane was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Blackwood, John Blackwood, Donnie Blackwood and her sister Joanne Gooch.
Funeral services will be at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the chapel of Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill and will be officiated by Richard Long. The family will receive friends for a visitation one hour prior to the funeral, and burial will follow the funeral services at Westwood Cemetery in Carrboro.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to: My Life Matters, 80 Danwin Lane, Roxboro, NC, 27573.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 19, 2019