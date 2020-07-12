1/
Melba Welch O'Briant
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Welch O'Briant

April 9, 1935 - July 9, 2020

Roxboro

Melba Ree Welch O'Briant, 85, of 4670 Boston Rd., Roxboro, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Person County, Mrs. O'Briant was the daughter of the late Larry and Alma Duncan Welch and mother of the late Douglas Martin O'Briant. Mrs. O'Briant retired from Crown Crafts with 30 years of service and was a member of Montwood Baptist Church.

Mrs. O'Briant is survived by her husband, Robert R. "Bobby" O'Briant, Sr.; one son, Rob O'Briant and wife Denise, of Durham; one sister, Earleen Hicks, of Roxboro; two grandchildren, Ashleigh Stephens and husband Josh of Wilmington and Addysen O'Briant, of Charlotte; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Maddox Stephens and Kennedy Grey Stephens.

Graveside services were held 1:30PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Burchwood Cemetery by the Rev. Carroll Brackett and the Rev. Chris Talley.

Memorials may be made to Montwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3117, Roxboro, NC 27573.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Burchwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks & White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved