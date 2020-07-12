Melba Welch O'Briant
April 9, 1935 - July 9, 2020
Roxboro
Melba Ree Welch O'Briant, 85, of 4670 Boston Rd., Roxboro, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Person County, Mrs. O'Briant was the daughter of the late Larry and Alma Duncan Welch and mother of the late Douglas Martin O'Briant. Mrs. O'Briant retired from Crown Crafts with 30 years of service and was a member of Montwood Baptist Church.
Mrs. O'Briant is survived by her husband, Robert R. "Bobby" O'Briant, Sr.; one son, Rob O'Briant and wife Denise, of Durham; one sister, Earleen Hicks, of Roxboro; two grandchildren, Ashleigh Stephens and husband Josh of Wilmington and Addysen O'Briant, of Charlotte; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Maddox Stephens and Kennedy Grey Stephens.
Graveside services were held 1:30PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Burchwood Cemetery by the Rev. Carroll Brackett and the Rev. Chris Talley.
Memorials may be made to Montwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3117, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
