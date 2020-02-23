|
Melvin Lee Parker
July 3, 1931 - February 21, 2020
Hurdle Mills
Melvin Lee Parker, 88, of 10 Union Grove Church Rd., Hurdle Mills, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Orange County, Mr. Parker was the son of the late John Booker and Mamie Harrison Parker. Mr. Parker retired from Liggett Myers with over 30 years service and was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. He served in the US Army during the Korean Way.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Rebecca Ann Walker Parker.
Funeral services will be held 2PM Monday, February 24, 2020, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Curtis Hammock and the Rev. Hunter Preston. Burial will follow Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 1-2PM Monday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Randall Parker, Scott Parker, Martin Parker, Justin Parker, Kendall Parker and Mick Clayton.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 7215 Walnut Grove Church Rd., Hurdle Mills, NC 27541.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020