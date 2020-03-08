|
Merle K. Whitford
Durham
Merle K. Whitford, 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chapel Hill. He was born in North Star, Michigan, the son of the late John William Whitford and Marie (Nass) Whitford. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Alice Mora Whitford; brothers, Ivan Whitford, Marvin Whitford, Russell Whitford, Earl Whitford and Johnny Whitford; sisters, Lois Zimmerman, Ruth Bailey and Margaret Bishop, and great-granddaughter, Hope Oswalt.
Mr. Whitford is survived by his son, Bryon Whitford and wife Gayle; daughters, Sandra Colburn and husband John, Deborah Klug and husband Randy; brother, Ron Whitford (Nancy); sisters, Brenda Stewart (Wayne) and Shirley Canze (Jerry); grandchildren, Heather Peterson and husband Matthew, Loren Klug and wife Jenni, Sean Klug and fiancé Sarah Martinez, Brenton Klug and wife Angela Rivas, John "Trey" Colburn and wife Shannon, Lindsey Melendez and husband Artemio, Amanda Oswalt and husband Benjamin, Brittany Whitford; great-grandchildren, Caleb Peterson, Naomi Peterson, Elijah Peterson, Alexandra Rivas, Samantha Rivas, John Rivas, Cameron Rivas, Greyson Klug, Kinsley Klug, Wyatt Oswalt and Lily Oswalt.
Mr. Whitford enjoyed cooking for gatherings of family and friends and taking meticulous care of his lawn and garden. His greatest joy came from his family, friends, and his pets.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Michigan.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Michigan.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
