Merle McAdams Upchurch
Durham
DURHAM: Merle McAdams Upchurch, 90, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. She is survived by her son Gene Upchurch and wife Lisa; her daughter Kay McHenry, her husband Nate, and their daughter Addie Kimball and son-in-law Aaron and their son Maverick.
She was married to Pender Upchurch, Jr. for 65 years until he died at age 93 in February 2016.
Merle was utterly devoted to her family, and always made sure supper was ready whether is was at home or in some wilderness campground where Pender had taken the family on one of their numerous adventures to see the world. After Pender's retirement, she accompanied him around the globe, including three trips by car to Alaska and memorable trips to Europe and the Middle East.
Merle was born to a large family on a tobacco farm in Efland, and her childhood memories were of hard work in tobacco barns and helping to prepare meals for her father, brothers and farm workers.
Merle's family is deeply grateful to Olivia Jacobs and the other compassionate staff members at Hillcrest Convalescent Center for their care while she was a resident there.
She and Pender were members of Temple Baptist Church for over 60 years. If you wish to honor Merle's memory, please make a contribution to the church at 2121 Umstead Rd Durham, NC 27712.
She will be remembered at a service for the family and church members.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 9, 2020