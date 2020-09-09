1/
Merri White Walker
1930 - 2020
Merri White Walker

October 1, 1930 - September 6, 2020

Roxboro

Merri White Walker, 89, of Roxboro, died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Washtucna, WA, she was the daughter of the late Hiram Ensley White and Dorothy Best White. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby Dee" Walker and her sister, Helen White Tyler and her husband, Gene. Mrs. Walker was a storeroom manager for over thirty years. She was a member of the Roxboro Chapter Women of the Moose.

Merri was a dedicated and loving wife for 63 years. She shared her love with her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spoiled them very much. They loved her very much. "Granny" will truly be missed.

Surviving are her son, Joel B. Walker and wife, Joyce; two sisters: Susie White Jacobs (Bob) and Ruthie White Guise (Harold), all of WA; one brother, Hiram "Butch" White (Sharon) of WA; two grandchildren: Jimmy Simpson and wife, Jackie and Melissa W. McLawhorn and husband, Joseph; three great-grandchildren: Austin J. Simpson, Jackson W. McLawhorn and Caroline J. McLawhorn, all from Roxboro; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial graveside service will be held 3 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Walker Family Cemetery with the Dr. M. David Chambers officiating.

Memorials may be made to Women of the Moose Roxboro Chapter, PO Box 1393, Roxboro, NC 27573 or the Moose Charities, 155 S International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Walker Family Cemetery
