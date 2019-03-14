Services Funeral service 12:00 PM Russell Memorial CME Church 703 S Alston Ave. Durham , NC View Map Send Flowers Meryle Hayes Lawrence

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Meryle Denise Hayes Lawrence



Durham



Mrs. Meryle Denise Hayes Lawrence, a native of Durham, NC, born December 21, 1954, was called home by her Lord and Savior on March 8, 2019.



The daughter of Dorcas and Pete Hayes, Meryle graduated from Durham High School, where she was Vice President of the student body, and went on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation Administration; she later did graduate work at North Carolina Central University. Meryle loved sports, so it was only fitting that after completing her academic career, she served as Assistant Women's Basketball Coach and Faculty Cheerleader Adviser at Livingstone College at Salisbury, NC. Subsequently, she worked in various insurance administration positions in Rochester, NY; Durham, NC; Charlotte, NC; and Atlanta, GA.



She was married to her high school sweetheart, Michael Lawrence who absolutely adored her as they had known each other since the second grade at Burton Elementary School and began dating in the eleventh grade.



She leaves many treasured memories in the hearts and minds of her devoted husband, her loving daughter and granddaughter, Melinda and Morgan Lawrence; a brother, Ted Hayes; two sisters, Tammy and Tonya Hayes; sisters-in-law Tonita Alston and Vanja Watson; brother-in-law Raymond Alston; and a host of other relatives, including her dear nieces and nephews, and friends.



Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. at Russell Memorial CME Church on Saturday, March 23. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Beechwood Cemetery, followed by repass at Russell. Arrangements by Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. Published in HeraldSun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries