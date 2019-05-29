Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church,
1288 Mt. Pisgah Church Rd,
Apex, NC
View Map

Michael E. Seagroves Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary
Michael E. Seagroves Sr. Obituary
Michael E. Seagroves, Sr.

April 30, 1956 - May 25, 2019

Durham

Michael E. Seagroves, Sr., 63, of Durham, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Durham, NC.

Michael was born April 30, 1956 in Wake County, NC to the late Roscoe Thomas Seagroves, Sr. and Hazel Byrd Ellis Seagroves. He was a graduate of Jordan High School in Durham and Elon University. Michael was employed with Mid-Atlantic Stihl and Stihl Inc. as sales manager and factory representative retiring with over 39 years of service. He was a native of Chatham County where he grew up farming tobacco on the family farm. Michael enjoyed motorcross racing, hunting, golfing and flying. He was a loving husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Seagroves.

Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marybeth Legnard Seagroves; children, Candace Mondragon and husband, Isidro, Michael E. Seagroves, Jr. and wife, Tori and Casey Seagroves; brother, Ronald Seagroves and wife, Greta; and two grandchildren, Lily and Jack.

A funeral service will be held 1pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1288 Mt. Pisgah Church Rd, Apex, NC 27523. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502.

Memorials may be made to Duke Cancer Research Institute or the .

Condolences may be made to www.ApexFuneral.org
Published in HeraldSun on May 29, 2019
