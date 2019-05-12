Michael F. Land



Durham



Michael F. Land, 66, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. He was born in Silver Springs, Md. the son of the late Chester Land and the late Annette Tomassi Land.



Michael was a High School graduate of Cardinal Gibbons Catholic School in Baltimore, before making his home in Durham, NC. It was here in Durham that he established his fabulous style, participated in various choirs, decorated many a home, and established lifelong friendships.



Michael retired in 2017 after serving 40 years at Duke. Michael's last 15 years were spent as Chief Technologist in Interventional Radiology and as Maestro Care Radiant Team Lead and Senior Analyst with DHTS since 2011. He was highly respected by all who worked with him.



Michael is survived by his sister, Christina Windesheim; nieces, Kelly Johnson, Tracy Fuhr; great-nephews, Eric Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Jake Fuhr; great-niece, Brooke Fuhr.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, May 18 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.