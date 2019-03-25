Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Orange United Methodist Church 1220 Martin Luther King Blvd., Chapel Hill , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Orange United Methodist Church 1220 Martin Luther King Blvd. Chapel Hill , NC View Map Michael Furr

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael James Furr



November 23, 1952 - March 23, 2019



Chapel Hill



Michael James "Mike" Furr died quietly on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at home with his mother by his side. Mike was born November 23, 1952 in Albemarle, NC to Edgar James "Ed" Furr and Helen Houck Furr. Mike was for many years a resident of Murdock Center, Butner, NC and since 1992 he has been a resident of Chatham County Group Homes, Inc. in Siler City, NC.



Mike was predeceased by his father, his brother, Neal Alan Furr and his step-father, T. Ray Smith. He is survived by his mother, Helen Houck-Furr Smith of Chapel Hill, his sister-in-law, Cheri Garnett Furr of Charlotte, one niece, Amanda Furr Jordan and husband Jon of Charlotte, one great-niece, Eva Jordan, two great-nephews, Jackson and Robert Jordan, one aunt, Kathryn Scott on Madison, NC, two stepsisters, Cynthia Smith Daffan and husband Ned of West Palm Beach FL and Janice Smith Allen and husband Joe of Warrensboro, VA, one stepbrother, Wayne Smith of Broad Run, VA, several cousins and his extended family at Chatham County Group Homes.



Michael was a friendly man who did not forget a face. He had a great memory and always recognized people's voices. He enjoyed his routine at the group home and the day care center. He especially enjoyed monthly weekends spent with his mother.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00PM at Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Blvd., Chapel Hill, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00PM in the church fellowship hall. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Hwy 86 N, Chapel Hill. Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chatham County Group Homes, PO Box 207, Siler City, NC 27344 or to Murdock Center, Butner, NC 27509.