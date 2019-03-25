Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Orange United Methodist Church
1220 Martin Luther King Blvd.,
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Orange United Methodist Church
1220 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map

Michael Furr


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Furr Obituary
Michael James Furr

November 23, 1952 - March 23, 2019

Chapel Hill

Michael James "Mike" Furr died quietly on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at home with his mother by his side. Mike was born November 23, 1952 in Albemarle, NC to Edgar James "Ed" Furr and Helen Houck Furr. Mike was for many years a resident of Murdock Center, Butner, NC and since 1992 he has been a resident of Chatham County Group Homes, Inc. in Siler City, NC.

Mike was predeceased by his father, his brother, Neal Alan Furr and his step-father, T. Ray Smith. He is survived by his mother, Helen Houck-Furr Smith of Chapel Hill, his sister-in-law, Cheri Garnett Furr of Charlotte, one niece, Amanda Furr Jordan and husband Jon of Charlotte, one great-niece, Eva Jordan, two great-nephews, Jackson and Robert Jordan, one aunt, Kathryn Scott on Madison, NC, two stepsisters, Cynthia Smith Daffan and husband Ned of West Palm Beach FL and Janice Smith Allen and husband Joe of Warrensboro, VA, one stepbrother, Wayne Smith of Broad Run, VA, several cousins and his extended family at Chatham County Group Homes.

Michael was a friendly man who did not forget a face. He had a great memory and always recognized people's voices. He enjoyed his routine at the group home and the day care center. He especially enjoyed monthly weekends spent with his mother.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00PM at Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Blvd., Chapel Hill, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00PM in the church fellowship hall. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Hwy 86 N, Chapel Hill. Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chatham County Group Homes, PO Box 207, Siler City, NC 27344 or to Murdock Center, Butner, NC 27509.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now